Andrew Neil to Newsmax: Brits Feel 'It's Time for a Change'

Renown British journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil told Newsmax on Thursday that due to the Tories' inability to deal with inflation and immigration, British people feel "it's time for a change."

On Thursday, Britain went to the polls for the country's first parliamentary election in almost five years. The liberal Labour Party is expected to easily win control following 14 years of reign for the conservatives.

Neil said issues like inflation and a "cost-of-living squeeze" will resonate with Americans.

"They feel that the government has lost control of immigration, lost control of the borders. That will resonate, too," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"So a lot of the issues are the same. And, you know, it's time for a change. That's what the British people feel."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has a plan to "split the center-right vote," Neil added. "So whereas the left-wing vote will coalesce around Labour, the right-wing vote will split between the Conservatives and Nigel Farage's Reform Party.

"And that's why the Labour majority will be so huge. But Farage is playing a longer game."

Neil said that Farage feels he will be facing a "failing socialist government" by 2029 and his strategy will bring the right in Britian together under his party.

"Farage thinks the Tories will be decimated, the Conservatives will be decimated in this election, and there will be a realignment of the right involving him, the Conservatives, and his Reform Party in much the same way that Donald Trump has realigned the right in the United States and Marine Le Pen has realigned the right in France," he said.

