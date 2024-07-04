Britain Populist Farage Takes Long-Term View in Election

Right-leaning populist Nigel Farage told Newsmax he's "very optimistic" about his Reform Party heading into Thursday's British election and expressed confidence that former President Donald Trump will return to the White House and provide the world with much-needed "strong leadership."

Voters in the United Kingdom are casting their ballots in a national election to choose the 650 lawmakers who will sit in Parliament for the next five years.

Farage, whose party had just one member in Parliament when the legislative body was dissolved before the election, told Newsmax's Shelby Wilder he's taking a long-term approach to Britain's political landscape.

"I'm very optimistic," Farage told Wilder outside a polling station in Essex, England, on Thursday. "I did 20 years in the European parliament. I made a helluva mark over there. I think in Westminster, I can do the same.

"We made incredible strides in four weeks. But, yeah, this is about the 2029 general election. It's about replacing the Conservatives, who've been around for a couple of centuries but let us down completely."

Farage said his party aims "to be an opposition voice to a socialist government" and he plans "to build a mass movement around the country."

"I'm thinking about the wider country, engaging people, and campaigning for real change," he told Wilder, "and we are sick to death of an education system that tells our kids we're the worst country in the world. It makes them feel ashamed of who they are.

"Immigration levels are transforming Britain. Our population's increased by 20%.

"We're really struggling with these things. And mainstream politics doesn't want to listen, doesn't understand the concerns."

Wilder asked Farage for his thoughts on the U.S. presidential election following President Joe Biden's widely criticized debate performance last week.

"I just think Trump's going to win. I think, given the perilous state the world is in ... I'm talking about what's happening in the Middle East, I'm talking about what's happening in Ukraine, I'm talking about the potential for China to go for Taiwan ... I think the world's in a more dangerous place than it's been at any point since the Cuban missile crisis, and the West needs strong leadership," Farage told Wilder.

"Trump, I believe, will give that strong leadership. And I think in terms of foreign policy, his presidency was an enormous success. I think the Abraham Accords that was signed between Israel and other Arab states ... even having the courage, to walk over the border into North Korea. I think Trump is what the world needs."