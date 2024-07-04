Andrew Neil to Newsmax: Labour Lead in UK 'No Surprise'

It's "no surprise at all" that polls are predicting British voters will return the Labour Party to power against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, Andrew Neil, one of Britain's most respected news broadcasters, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"It's been the most unsurprising election I can remember," Neil said on "National Report." "The Labour Party has been ahead of the Conservatives by 20 points for 18 months now. They started the campaign six weeks ago at 20 points ahead. They're finishing the campaign about 20 points ahead."

That all points to a "larger, potentially historic Labour victory and a real thumping for the Conservatives," Neil added. "Indeed, one poll suggests the Conservatives could lose so badly it will be their worst defeat since 1832."

Meanwhile, Americans can take away a lesson from the changes in the United Kingdom and across Europe, said Neil.

"The first thing that I would say is that this a bad time to be an incumbent," he said. "I think Mr. [Joe] Biden is finding it's a bad time to be an incumbent, [and] President [Emmanuel] Macron in France."

However, the movement in the rest of Europe toward the right is not the "old-fashioned mainstream," he said.

"It's a much more populist right, like Madame [Marine] Le Pen in France, or like the New Forces in Italy and Holland, and a little bit more like MAGA in the United States," said Neil. "One of the things that will happen as the Labour government takes power in Britain it will be a pretty moderate center-left European government, by European standards."

This means there will likely be a "complete realignment on the right in British politics, the way there has been in Italy, France, Holland, and of course, the United States," he added.

Meanwhile, right-leaning populist Nigel Farage said he's "very optimistic" about his Reform Party, and Neil said the Farage factor is why the Labour Party is heading for a large majority.

"Essentially what you're seeing is the right-of-center vote is now split between the mainstream conservatives and Nigel Farage's Reform Party," Neil said.

But Farage "hates the Conservatives," and believes that as "they'd be reduced to a rump in this election" that will allow for a "realignment on the right in British politics," he continued.

"He sees himself and his Reform Party, which will probably get about 15% of the vote, as playing a seminal role in that realignment of the right, so that the right in Britain becomes more like the Republican Party of today [and] less like the old country club Republican Party of the past."

