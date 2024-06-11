WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew napolitano | maryellen noreika | hunter biden | verdict | jail | guilty | unconstitutional

Napolitano to Newsmax: No Prison Time for Hunter Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 11 June 2024 07:53 PM EDT

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano predicted that Hunter Biden will not see any jail time in the aftermath of his guilty verdict earlier Tuesday, telling Newsmax that the judge presiding over the case will likely find the underlying statute unconstitutional.

Though Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, Napolitano told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" it's his belief that U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika will rule that there should not have been a prosecution.

"These statutes under which he was convicted have already been found unconstitutional by a federal appellate court, which believes that they interfere with the right of the people to keep and bear arms under the Supreme Court's Bruen opinion," Napolitano said. "What is the court going to do? What is the judge going to do with [Hunter] Biden? My opinion: no jail time.

"In my opinion, the judge is going to follow the 5th [U.S.] Circuit [Court of Appeals]," he said. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas comprise the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit.

"[S]he's not bound by it in Wilmington," Napolitano said, adding he believes Noreika will "say that this statute is unconstitutional, and he shouldn't have been prosecuted for it. Just like with [former President] Donald Trump: no victim, no harm; there shouldn't have been a prosecution."

As for the verdict itself, Napolitano said the evidence was "overwhelming." Jurors delivered a quick verdict, having just started deliberations Monday afternoon.

"I'm startled that the initial vote in the jury, according to one of the jurors who spoke to another network, was 6-6 — six for acquittal, six for conviction — because the evidence of his guilt is overwhelming. Absolutely overwhelming," Napolitano said.

Noreika did not set a date for sentencing, but the timeline is typically within 120 days of the verdict.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Judge Andrew Napolitano predicted that Hunter Biden will not see any jail time in the aftermath of his guilty verdict earlier Tuesday, telling Newsmax that the judge presiding over the case will likely find the underlying statute unconstitutional.
andrew napolitano, maryellen noreika, hunter biden, verdict, jail, guilty, unconstitutional
342
2024-53-11
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 07:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved