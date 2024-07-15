Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump 'Most Resilient Person' I Ever Met

Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania Saturday, Alina Habba, his legal spokeswoman, told Newsmax Monday he was "the most resilient person" she ever met.

"It's been quite a few days, obviously," Habba told "National Report" while at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Habba said the country is in a state of crisis and everyone needs to turn down the temperature, or else "we will continue down this terrible path."

After flying to Milwaukee with the former president, Habba said Trump remains the same person, grateful for everyone's support.

"He knows God is good and God's hand was on him in Butler."

And Trump will not let the shooting deter him from hosting future rallies, she said.

"President Trump loves to connect with the American people. That's what makes him different from the current American president.

"He wants to connect and be with people, he will continue to do. It has to be done securely and safely and they will work that out," Habba said, adding that the assassination attempt has made Trump stronger.

"I could never see President Trump weakening in any way," Habba said. "He's the most resilient person I ever met."

Habba said she expects Trump's speech to be about the need to unite and bring people together and that her RNC speech will be about her personal experiences with Trump.

"My journey with him is special, and I'll speak to that," Habba said.

