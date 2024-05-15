Habba to Newsmax: Trump Will 'Destroy' Biden in CNN Debate

Former President Donald Trump will "destroy" President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential television debates, whether it's authentic or scripted, said Alina Habba, the legal spokeswoman for Trump.

"I'm excited to see it. I'm glad he accepted the challenge," Habba said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" regarding the debate scheduled for June 27 on CNN.

"I would have preferred that it be authentic, not scripted, because I think one of the main issues that we're seeing right now is whether he has the mental capability to be even considered — and I'm talking about Biden, obviously," she added.

Habba said she's looking forward to Biden answering questions about "the witch hunts."

"I can't wait for [Trump] to call him out on everything he's doing against him because he can't beat him, and I want an answer. I want to know what makes it OK, how they can say no one is above the law but his son is. And I'm dying to hear the answers to those questions.

"I think the American people are — and God knows President Trump has not been the one that's been — afraid. I'd also like to know how much medication they're going to need to put him on to puppeteer through this debate, but we'll all be watching clearly.

"Hopefully, CNN has some dignity left and will not have an unfair advantage to Biden. But like I said, even with that ... President Trump will destroy him."

Biden and Trump on Wednesday agreed to hold two campaign debates — the first on June 27 hosted by CNN and the second on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC — setting the stage for their first presidential face-off to play out in just over a month.

