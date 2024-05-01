Alina Habba to Newsmax: Liberals' Trump Fearmongering 'Garbage'

Alina Habba, the legal representative for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax she's sick and tired of fearmongering by the left of what they think will happen if Trump regains the White House in November.

The latest instance came from MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who suggested on her show Monday while talking about the recent White House Correspondents' Dinner that she might not be on the air next year if Trump defeats President Joe Biden in November.

"Depending on what happens in November, seven months from right now, at this time next year I might not be sitting here," Wallace said. "There might not be a White House Correspondents' Dinner or a free press. While our democracy wouldn't exactly fall apart immediately without it, the real threat looms larger. A candidate with outward disdain not just for a free press but for all of our freedoms and for the rule of law itself."

Habba labeled such fearmongering as "garbage" on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"It's a constant thing that they do trying to instill fear," Habba said. "That's their tactic at this point is fear. Let's scare everybody, and that if Donald Trump wins, somehow we're going to what, have witch hunts? Go politically attack opponents? Because I'm pretty sure that's exactly what they do right now."

Habba said it's ironic how liberals are fearful of what Trump might do to them when the left is doing the exact same things to the former president.

"What they accuse him of allegedly he's going to do in the future is what they're doing right now to President Trump," she said. "Attacking their opponent. She's not sure she's going to be at the White House dinner? She's not even sure there's going to be a free press? What are you talking about? The press is so left-wing-centric, it's hard for any of us to get a minute where we can speak without being attacked 10 minutes after I do a show.

"Who are you kidding? This fear and self-deprecating garbage, I'm really sick of it. It's getting old."

