Alina Habba to Newsmax: Trump Special Prosecutor Smith 'Not a Good Actor'

Former President Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax on Wednesday that Jack Smith, the special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump, is nothing more than a "partisan" and "not a good actor" who will politicize the inquiry.

"All I can tell you is this guy is not a good actor," Habba said during "Prime News" Wednesday. "He is not impartial, and it is a complete and utter politicization as we've always seen of the legal system."

Garland appointed Smith, a veteran ethics and war crimes prosecutor, to investigate Trump's involvement in the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as allegations he illegally took classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House.

"Based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president's stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland said Nov. 18.

"Such an appointment underscores the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters," Garland continued. "It also allows prosecutors and agents to continue their work expeditiously, and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law."

Habba said that Smith, who is being championed by people on the left as being fair and ethical, not only donated to President Joe Biden's campaign, but his wife was also involved in making a documentary with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"They pick these people that are partisan. They are not bipartisan," she said. "They should be. And of course, you have to remember one thing, legally, we cannot remove the special counsel. The attorney general has to remove the special counsel. Smith is under their purview. So, if you think Merrick Garland, who did the Mar-a-Lago raid, who approved the subpoenas, is going to now remove this gentleman, I highly doubt it."

She added that Americans are getting "sick and tired" of the left continuously going after Trump while having to foot the bill for all the Democratic "investigations."

"I really hope that the taxpayers themselves realize it," she said. "So, if you're paying taxes every year, I want you to look at your quarterly tax bill. I want you to look at the price of your turkey. I want you to look at the price of your gas, and I want you to say to yourself 'is my life better than it was two years ago?' And what is this? You know what this is. This is all gamesmanship that has no business in this country. We're paying for it, and it shouldn't be."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!