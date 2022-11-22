Alina Habba to Newsmax: 'No Impartiality' in DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith

Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax that the Justice Department had "no impartiality" in mind when they chose special counsel Jack Smith to investigate the former president.

On "Eric Bolling The Balance" Tuesday, Habba criticized the department's politicization by selecting Smith to lead a probe into sensitive documents obtained at Mar-a-Lago, and another related to Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Jack Smith, who we know is obviously very much leaning left. His wife, we found out today, has been the producer for [former First Lady] Michelle Obama's documentary," Habba explained. "That is the world that we're in here, folks. That is what they're doing.

"They try to call a special counsel to have 'impartiality,' well there is no impartiality with Donald Trump. I can tell you that right now. And there's definitely no impartiality when it comes to the left-wing Democratic Party."

Habba also issued a dire warning to conservative Americans: "This could be you," adding that the investigation is "not impartial, it's a witch hunt."

Still, the attorney said she was not worried about Trump, pointing to the lack of dirt obtained on him during the Russian collusion and Jan. 6 investigations of yesteryear.

"Donald Trump is fighting. He's not fighting for him. He's fighting for you. And he will continue to fight for you. That's what he does. When he fights these ridiculous things ... it's almost a blessing, in some regard, because it's so obvious."

