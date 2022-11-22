Devin Nunes to Newsmax: D.C. 'Swamp' All Over Trump Special-Counsel Pick

Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, said that former President Donald Trump has routinely been the subject of "targeting" among federal investigators, agenda-driven Democratic Party leaders, New York state legal officials, and even members within the Republican Party for the better part of seven years — dating back to his initial pursuit of the White House in June 2015.

In that all-encompassing vein, it doesn't surprise Nunes that Attorney General Merrick Garland would appoint a special counsel (Jack Smith) for Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents dispute, whose wife reportedly possesses close ties to the Democrats and former first lady Michelle Obama.

"When is enough ... enough? It seems the norm now. All these people that are in the [Washington political] 'swamp.' It's always the same thing," Nunes told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"These [hand-picked candidates] always seem to have a connection to the left. And I don't know why this would be any different," lamented Nunes, who added that Smith's wife has the freedom to support any political party.

As a consequence, though, her husband shouldn't be given broad powers to oversee "such an unprecedented raid," said Nunes.

More than three months have passed since the FBI executed an early morning raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Since then, FBI sources have reportedly acknowledged that Trump's documents dispute might have been much ado about nothing.

"Well, of course. We knew that from beginning," said Nunes, with a huff of exasperation.

And yet, this matter now has a special counsel attached to the investigation.

"It's a witch hunt, plain and simple," added Nunes. "We are in a very dark period of American history" with the left-leaning media and Big Tech working together with the Democrats.

And yet, "they're [still] scared of President Trump," said Nunes.

The reasons for Trump striking fear into the hearts of the three groups: Nunes said that power-hungry entities don't like to discuss Trump's relentless commitment to bringing jobs back to America, along with making the country energy-independent.

"We're talking about two very important pillars" that every-day Americans cherish, said Nunes.

