Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Israel May Strike Iran's Nukes in Response to Saturday's Attack

Retired Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, speaking on Newsmax on Saturday, discussed the escalating tensions as Israel may be contemplating a potential retaliatory strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, depending on the severity of the Iranian offense.

At a press conference on Friday, the president gave Iran a one-word warning over the potential strike against Israel: "Don't." CNN reported.

Amidst President Joe Biden's weak warning to Iran, Shaffer emphasized the critical juncture in the region's geopolitical landscape.

"Well, they did," Shaffer said. I mean, that's the bottom line. And as I said… nobody takes Joe Biden seriously. He would have been better off basically saying nothing. The bottom line is, I think, just the way he said that encouraged the response" from Iran.

"When Joe Biden says he's trying to deter something, it's almost inevitably going to happen," he added.

"If Biden continues to show weakness and have a tepid response," he continued, "I think it's only going to encourage more direct aggression by the Iranians here in the homeland, as well as against our interest overseas. Because at this point, I think this is the best shot the Iranians have because they know what's coming in November. This is the best shot. The Iranians have to actually do some strategic things they've been wanting to do for a long time."

In response to the inquiry as to whether there would be Israeli casualties due to the incoming Iranian drone strike, Shaffer responded, "I think at this point, it's the Iranians pushing the bubble seeing if the bubble's gonna pop. I don't think it's going to pop — at this point. I think this is a probing action, strategic probing action, I guess is the best term I can come up with. It meets the circumstances, and I don't think there are going to be casualties."

Amid limited concerns about casualties, Shaffer expressed confidence in Israel's defensive capabilities but warned of the potential for a significant Israeli response.

"This does open the door for a significant and aggressive Israeli response," he cautioned, emphasizing Israel's longstanding objective to target Iran's nuclear facilities.

Shaffer continued, "Remember one of the things the Israelis have wanted to do. They said it, as a matter of policy, is to get at directly, the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranians have to be very careful here because if they open that door, they may lose the very program they've been trying to protect from the Israelis and keep going as a part of their leverage against the West and the Saudis."

