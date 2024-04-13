×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | iran | israeli | defense | forces | idf | daniel hagari

Israel Spokesman Confirms Missiles Fired From Iran at Israel

By    |   Saturday, 13 April 2024 07:24 PM EDT

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Adm. Daniel Hagari has officially confirmed missiles were launched from Iranian territory with the intent of striking targets within Israel.

"A short while ago, Iran launched missiles from its territory toward the territory of the State of Israel," Hagari said. "Please be alert and act according to the Home Front Command’s guidelines."

The statement urged civilians to remain vigilant and follow the directives of the Home Front Command, emphasizing the importance of seeking shelter immediately upon the sounding of any alarms. Hagari underscored, regardless of the origin of the threat, the safety protocols must be adhered to, with individuals instructed to remain in shelters for a minimum of 10 minutes after the alert.

Despite the IDF's confirmation, Israel initially refuted Iran's claims of missile attacks.

Details regarding the nature of the missiles launched remained scarce. There was no indication whether they were ballistic or cruise missiles, nor any confirmation of whether they had successfully struck targets within Israeli territory.

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Adm. Daniel Hagari has officially confirmed missiles were launched from Iranian territory with the intent of striking targets within Israel.
israel, iran, israeli, defense, forces, idf, daniel hagari
164
2024-24-13
Saturday, 13 April 2024 07:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved