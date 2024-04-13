Israel Spokesman Confirms Missiles Fired From Iran at Israel

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Adm. Daniel Hagari has officially confirmed missiles were launched from Iranian territory with the intent of striking targets within Israel.

"A short while ago, Iran launched missiles from its territory toward the territory of the State of Israel," Hagari said. "Please be alert and act according to the Home Front Command’s guidelines."

The statement urged civilians to remain vigilant and follow the directives of the Home Front Command, emphasizing the importance of seeking shelter immediately upon the sounding of any alarms. Hagari underscored, regardless of the origin of the threat, the safety protocols must be adhered to, with individuals instructed to remain in shelters for a minimum of 10 minutes after the alert.

Despite the IDF's confirmation, Israel initially refuted Iran's claims of missile attacks.

Details regarding the nature of the missiles launched remained scarce. There was no indication whether they were ballistic or cruise missiles, nor any confirmation of whether they had successfully struck targets within Israeli territory.