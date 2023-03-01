×
Reps. Bean, Letlow to Newsmax: Disheartened Over DirecTV Censorship

aaron bean and julia letlow

Reps. Aaron Bean and Julia Letlow (Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 01 March 2023 08:51 PM EST

Reps. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., and Julia Letlow, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday night they agree that AT&T-owned DirecTV was wrong to remove the conservative news channel from its lineup.

DirecTV removed Newsmax, the fourth-highest-rated cable news network, from its channel lineup on Jan. 24, the second time in a year it removed a conservative cable news channel.

In April 2022, DirecTV removed the One America News Network. DirecTV claimed it removed Newsmax because it was a business decision, but it has retained 22 left-leaning cable news channels, with most not approaching Newsmax's audience.

"Can you imagine going to a restaurant and there being only one thing on the menu?" Bean asked on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Can you imagine going to the ice cream store, and there's only one flavor?

"No. Americans want choice, and I think it's important to have different perspectives. It's important that this is ... on the menu for Americans who are interested in finding out the truth about what's going on."

Letlow, who appeared alongside Bean, agreed.

"We should not be a part of any kind of censorship," she said. "Newsmax is very important to my constituents. I've heard from many of them that are disheartened with the decisions that are coming down."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

