Rep. Dusty Johnson to Newsmax: DirecTV Acting Like Communist China

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told Newsmax on Wednesday that AT&T-owned DirecTV's decision to drop the conservative news network from its channel lineup is akin to how the Chinese Communist Party controls the media narrative in its country.

"The Chinese Communist Party, that government understands how powerful news is; and they don't want the citizens of China to have access to a diverse set of news voices," Johnson told "National Report." "You get one carefully curated set of news that the government signed off on.

"In this country, thank goodness, we have a robust and diverse set of views represented among news stations. Newsmax is a critically important part of that landscape because if you all weren't accessible and available, that diversity would go down a lot because Newsmax has an incredibly valuable perspective that is right of center, that is not well represented elsewhere."

DirecTV removed Newsmax, the fourth-highest-rated cable news network, from its channel lineup on Jan. 24, the second time in a year it has removed a conservative cable news channel.

In April 2022, DirecTV removed the One America News Network. DirecTV meanwhile has retained 22 left-leaning cable news channels, with most not approaching Newsmax's audience.

Johnson, a member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said he has heard from constituents in South Dakota angered by DirecTV's decision.

"Anytime you have anybody making a decision that reduces diversity, I think it's a problem. And I am absolutely hearing about it from people back in South Dakota," Johnson said.

