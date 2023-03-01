Sen. Vance to Newsmax: DirecTV Wrong to Deplatform 'An Important Voice'

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, admits to having a true admiration for Newsmax, even when the network possibly takes exception to something he's doing in the Senate chamber or on-site in the Buckeye state.

As such, go ahead and count Vance among the Republican lawmakers who've been disappointed by AT&T's DirecTV's purging of Newsmax from its channel lineup, even though Newsmax currently stands as the No. 4 news network in the cable landscape and a top 20 channel overall.

"I've talked to a lot of people about this from AT&T and DirecTV on down. You cannot have a major American communications company deplatforming such an important voice for conservatives," Vance told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

Vance continued: "Newsmax has a very important role; and if we allow major corporations to shut down dissent or shut down voices that are inconvenient, we'll lose the First Amendment, and we're going to lose our country."

Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings. But still, AT&T and DirecTV have tried to justify removing the network, due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Conversely, AT&T DirecTV carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

