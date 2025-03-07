Judicial Watch Sues Govt for Walz-China Files

The political watchdog group Judicial Watch has sued the federal government for files relating to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Judicial Watch claims there is a level of "deep state" protection preventing access to information that details the failed 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate's entanglements with China.

Judicial Watch said in a release about the lawsuit that the connections it believes are detailed in documents held by the Department of Homeland Security show Walz is linked to the Chinese Communist Party. The release from Judicial Watch indicates the lawsuit was filed after DHS, under the Biden administration in October 2024, failed to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request for the files.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax last October that a whistleblower had provided information to the House Oversight Committee that made the connection.

Judicial Watch said in its release, "The whistleblower also disclosed that officials from DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been involved in the Department’s investigative and/or intelligence work connected with the CCP, the state of Minnesota, and Governor Walz."

That, said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, points to shady characters in the government who have refused to divulge what they know about Gov Walz. “Quite simply, there is a massive cover-up of what the deep state knows about Tim Walz’s connections Chinese Communist Party."