Newsmax Projects Trump Presidency, First Network to Break News

 Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum, the same place that hosted last summer's Republican National Convention, on November 01, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 02:35 AM EST

Newsmax projected Donald Trump the winner of the presidency, the first network to do so.

Newsmax made the projection at 1:23 a.m. ET, beating all major news networks.

The projection came minutes after Newsmax called the state of Pennsylvania for Trump.

The Pennsylvania win gave him the magic 270 electoral votes, making him the 47th President of the United States.

"The Pennsylvania race was extremely close, but it became clear that there was no pathway for Kamala Harris to overcome President Trump's lead," Gary Kanofsky, Senior Vice President of News at Newsmax, said.

"We kept crunching the data and it became obvious as more votes came in that Donald Trump had established an insurmountable lead. That's when we were confident it was time to make the call."

Other networks followed Newsmax’s lead, including Fox News, which called the race for Trump a half hour later.

Trump beat Kamala Harris after picking up key victories in swing states Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Georgia in picking Trump became the first to flip from the 2020 results. Joe Biden narrowly carried Georgia in 2020, but Republicans have won every other Georgia presidential vote since 1996.

Harris and Trump had their eyes on seven battleground states before the election: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada.

Trump took North Carolina first, followed by Georgia, Pennsylvania then Wisconsin. Newsmax has not called Michigan and Nevada.

Harris' campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, told the audience gathered at what was planned to be the Democratic nominee’s election night party at Howard University that the vice president would not speak, but that the campaign was not giving up the fight against Trump.

