Chang to Newsmax: Walz Unfit to Serve Due to China Ties

Political commentator Gordon Chang voiced strong concerns Wednesday on Newsmax about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's connections to China, warning that his alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party may make him unfit to serve as vice president.

During an interview on "American Agenda," Chang said Walz cannot adequately explain away his pattern of involvement with China, including leading student trips to China, which he said were likely supported by the CCP's United Front Work Department — a branch of the party focused on foreign influence.

"Tim Walz has not explained this to the American public," Chang said. "He could explain away a fact or two, but I don't think he can explain away the pattern."

Walz has recently faced criticism for his involvement in China, especially after backtracking on a claim that he had been in Hong Kong during the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. Walz admitted to "misspeaking" during Tuesday's vice presidential debate, maintaining that he was in both Hong Kong and China during the protests, but Chang dismissed this explanation as another example of Walz not being forthright.

"Yes, he certainly lied. And he has a lot to lie about," Chang said.

According to Chang, Walz's connections to China have spanned decades.

"This activity could not have gone on without the approval of the Communist Party's United Front Work Department," Chang said. He added that Walz had made decisions that further tied him to China, including appointing a figure Chang identified as a "communist agent" to a government board in Minnesota.

Chang's primary concern, however, is the prospect of Walz ascending to the vice presidency — or even the presidency — while harboring such ties to China.

"I don't think that we should have someone with these suspicious connections, who has not been able to explain this to the American people, being one heartbeat away from the Oval Office, which means I don't think we should have someone with these ties who could very well be the next president of the United States," he said.

These allegations have gained traction, particularly after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer issued a subpoena to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking information about Walz's alleged connection to the CCP. Comer's committee reportedly received whistleblower disclosures from Department of Homeland Security personnel expressing "serious concern" over Walz's links to China, The Hill reported.

Walz's time as an educator in China in 1989 and his numerous visits to the country since then have been focal points of the investigation.

"This was certainly furthering Communist Party goals," Chang said.

The subpoena gave a deadline of Oct. 7 to produce the requested information.

"I don't worry about him being a 'knucklehead.' I worry about him being sympathetic to our enemy, the Communist Party of China," Chang said.

