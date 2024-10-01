'Tiananmen Tim' Website Trolls Walz Ahead of Debate

A pro-Trump super PAC launched a new website trolling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for his ties to China, just hours before Walz took to the stage for Tuesday's vice presidential debate, the New York Post reports. The "Tiananmen Tim" website accuses Walz of prioritizing China over the U.S. and highlights claims that Walz lied about being in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising despite local reports indicating he was in his home state of Nebraska at the time.

The website, created by the Make America Great Again PAC, rips Walz for visiting China more than 30 times and even spending his honeymoon there.

The House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into Walz's relationship with China, with committee chair James Comer saying he's concerned Walz might have a connection to the Chinese Communist Party.

An adviser for former President Donald Trump posted on X on Monday, "Tiananmen Tim! Funny they're changing this now – we were planning on calling him out for this at the debate tomorrow night! Anything else you want to fess up to, Tim???"

According to the Tiananmen Tim website, Walz's connections to China are part of a broader issue of Democrats being soft on China, a theme both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have addressed in their campaigns. Both candidates have promised to be tough on China should they win in November.

Tuesday's debate is the first and likely only time the two vice presidential candidates will face off before the Nov. 5 election.