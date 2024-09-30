Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Whistleblower Exposed Walz's CCP Ties

A whistleblower has come forward to the House Oversight Committee regarding information about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's connection to the Chinese Communist Party, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday.

"The Oversight Committee for months has led a bipartisan investigation into the way that China is trying to infiltrate and influence our government agencies," Comer told "Greg Kelly Reports." "But during the course of this investigation, we received a briefing from the FBI, and they told us that they looked for politically engaged people or politically engaged families that ... make multiple trips to China that speak favorably about China. And ... they evaluate this, any type of communication with China."

However, considering this is what Walz does, the FBI briefing should have put him at the top of their list. So the committee requested that information, but the FBI has not responded, Comer said.

"But then a whistleblower came forward, provided some information, now we've taken steps to formally issue subpoenas to get this information so we can further evaluate it and give the truth to the American people about what exactly Tim Walz's fascination is with the Chinese Communist Party and what level of communication he has with them, and what is their fascination with them," Comer said.

