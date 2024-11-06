8 States Approve Noncitizen Voting Amendments

Voters in eight states approved GOP-backed constitutional amendments to prevent noncitizens from voting in elections, multiple outlets reported.

Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin passed constitutional amendments making it explicitly illegal for noncitizens to vote in state and local elections, NBC News projected.

Nineteen communities around the country, including D.C., allow noncitizens to vote in municipal or school elections, The Washington Post reported.

In Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin, the approved amendments will modify existing language in those states' constitutions to say "only" citizens can vote. The present language says "every citizen" or "all citizens" can vote, NBC News reported.

Idaho and Kentucky constitutions will adopt amendments stating that "no person who is not a citizen of the United States" can vote.

Former President Donald Trump, who was reelected to the White House on Tuesday, and his allies have been among people alleging the migrant crisis under the Biden administration partly was intended to allow noncitizens to vote in elections.

In September, Newsmax's John Gizzi suggested that the "citizens-only voting" will almost certainly ignite a movement to ban voting by noncitizens in all 50 states within the next two years if the amendments passed.

National and state supporters of the Americans For Citizen Voting organization, which was behind the movement to define voting as by U.S. citizens only, told Newsmax that polls show statewide initiatives making citizens-only voting the law would capture 70%-80% of the vote in all of the respective states.

Last month, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., fought back against CBS News host Margaret Brennan regarding voter integrity efforts.

On "Face the Nation," Johnson said, "There is going to be some cheating in this election. I think noncitizens are going to vote. Look, case in point."

At that point, Brennan interrupted, saying, "You know that it is against the law for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. That's established law."

Johnson replied, "Of course it is, of course it is, but of course it is. But here's the problem: There's a number of states that are not requiring proof of citizenship when illegals [who] are noncitizens register to vote."