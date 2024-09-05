8 States Headed Toward Outlawing Noncitizen Voting

With barely two months to go before Election Day, the movement to outlaw voting by noncitizens appears headed for a triumph in most — if not all — of the eight states in which the measure is on the ballot.

Should the "citizens-only voting" referenda be enacted in those states in November, it will almost certainly ignite a movement to ban voting by noncitizens in all 50 states within the next two years.

A meeting was held in Washington, D.C., Wednesday of national and state supporters of the Americans For Citizen Voting organization that is behind the movement to define voting as by U.S. citizens only.

To a person, they told Newsmax that polls show statewide initiatives making citizens-only voting the law would capture 70%-80% of the vote in all of the respective states: Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

"The right to vote is cherished in Wisconsin, and that's why we will vote to preserve it," Will Martin, Wisconsin state director of Americans for Citizen Voting and 2022 candidate for lieutenant governor, told Newsmax.

North Carolina Republican state Sen. Brad Overcash seconded this view about his state, and noted that both GOP gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson and attorney general nominee Dan Bishop have strongly endorsed the citizens-only voting measure.

A Remington Research Group poll of likely voters statewide showed 75% "strongly support" the proposed constitutional amendment, 12% "somewhat support" it, 4% "strongly oppose," and 5% "somewhat oppose."

In Wisconsin, a North Star Opinion Research poll showed 63% of Badger State voters "strongly support" the constitutional amendment making it clear only U.S. citizens vote, 13% "somewhat support" it, 7% "somewhat oppose," and 11% "strongly oppose."

Opponents of the constitution amendments frequently point out that there are already laws on the books at the federal and state level making it illegal for noncitizens to vote in elections for president or members of Congress. Under a law passed by Congress in 1996, voting by noncitizens may result in a fine, imprisonment, or deportation.

"Some Democrats contend the measures [in the eight states] could create hurdles for legal voters, are unnecessary, and lead people to believe the problems of noncitizens actually voting are rare," reported The Associated Press.

Paul Jacob, national chairman of Americans For Citizen Voting, hit this hard. He pointed out to Newsmax that "there are laws against it all right, but a constitutional provision at the state level makes sure that voting by noncitizens is stopped."

He noted that "19 cities across America with roughly the total population of the eight states attempting to pass constitutional amendments — about 42 million people — permit noncitizens to vote. If, say, the city of Madison, Wisconsin enacts a law, nothing could stop it. But an amendment to the state constitution could."

The votes in these eight states and the resulting reaction in their sister states is sure to be one of the major stories of this election year.

