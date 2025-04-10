GOP Pollster: Senate Battlegrounds Back Trump Tax Plans

There is support for President Donald Trump's tax proposals in most Senate battleground states, the GOP polling firm Fabrizio Ward shared with Senate chiefs of staff on Thursday, The Hill reported.

The firm run by Tony Fabrizio, pollster for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, found that the broadest support was in Georgia, where 59% of those surveyed said they support continuing Trump's 2017 tax cuts, among other key metrics, including 85% support for the unpaid caregiver tax credit, The Hill reported.

There was also broad support in North Carolina, where 85% said they support Trump's unpaid caregiver tax credit and 51% supported continuing the tax cuts, according to the report.

Minnesota also showed wide support for the tax proposals, including 53% who support keeping the tax cuts and 87% said they back the unpaid caregiver tax credit, according to the report.

In Michigan, 52% said they support keeping the tax cuts and 86% back the unpaid caregiver tax credit, according to The Hill.

In New Hampshire, however, 44% said they support continuing the tax cuts, while in Maine, 48% said they support keeping the cuts, according to the report.

Fabrizio Ward surveyed 300 registered voters from each battleground state for a total of 1,800. The margin of error for each set of 300 voters was plus or minus 5.66 percentage points; the margin of error for the 1,800 was plus or minus 2.31 percentage points, according to The Hill.