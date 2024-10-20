Dems Push to End Citizenship as Voting Requirement

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

There can be absolutely no ambiguity: Democrats are pulling out all stops with open border policies — and efforts to pad voting rolls and census counts with noncitizens — to ensure permanent party dominance of America’s congressional majority.

Open Enticement of Illegal Voters at Southern Border:

A Spanish language flyer found inside walls of portable toilets at the Resource Center Matamoros nongovernmental organization (NGO) encampment south of Mexico’s border with Texas confirms it all, urging many millions of migrants to vote illegally for Biden once they have arrived inside the U.S.

According to the Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit conservative think tank that exposed the flyers on Twitter/X through its Oversight Project investigation, "they also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens" seek the center’s assistance.

Translated from Spanish, the message states, "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his mandate to stay open."

Along with the Resource Center Matamoros (RCM) logo, address, website and phone number, the flyer also shows a Biden campaign logo with the phrase: "Todos con Biden," (All with Biden).

Congressional Failures to Hold DHS Secretary Accountable:

We can’t be certain what entity produced those Biden-boosting flyers, there can be no doubt whose interests and agendas they serve … namely to reward Democrats with illegal migrant national, state, and local election advantages.

Consider, for example, that before becoming appointed as the Biden-Harris administration’s Department of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas had served on the board of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), an NGO that had rented space from RCM prior to 2022.

Nevertheless, after a razor-thin 214-213 majority of House Republicans passed two articles of impeachment against the derelict White House cabinet official who repeatedly claimed the border was secure, neither Democratic nor GOP senators have indicated willingness to send the charges to the Senate for trial.

Blocking the SAVE Act Requiring Voter IDs:

Republican senators blinked again in detaching a Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE ACT) from an emergency short-term funding bill which overwhelmingly passed the House 341 to 82 that would require documentary proof of citizenship as a federal election voter registration requirement.

Now on hold, SAVE Act passage amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) which explicitly prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, but doesn’t mandate evidence of citizenship.

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation which tales this free pass for election fraud to a whole new level in banning local governments from requesting voter identification at the ballot box.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, California is one of 14 states that does not require proof of voter identity, another being Minnesota headed by vice president candidate Gov. Tim Walz who has rejected signing a Republican-controlled Senate bill ordering that voters show a photo ID.

Retaining Known Ineligibles on Voting Rolls:

The Biden-Harris Department of Justice is currently suing the Commonwealth of Virginia for removing previously self-identified noncitizens from the state’s voting rolls unless they have responded to a request to verify their changed eligibility status within 14 days.

In doing so, the DOJ claims that "This systematic voter removal program, which the State is conducting within 90 days of the upcoming federal election, violates the Quiet Period Provision."

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin responded by calling the DOJ’s move an "unprecedented lawsuit" that targets the state "for appropriately enforcing a Virginia law, signed by then-Democrat Gov. Tim Kaine in 2006.

This occurred after Virginia announced that it has removed more than 6,000 ineligible individuals between Jan 2022 and July 2024.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Greg Abbot has announced that his state has removed over one million people from Texas voter rolls, including individuals who moved out-of-state, are deceased, and are noncitizens.

Allowing Noncitizens to Vote in Local Elections:

As a dangerous national precedent, New York’s "Our City, Our Vote" law enacted in December 2021 already allows anyone with a work authorization who has been in the city for a mere 30 days to vote, even if they entered the country illegally.

Similarly, the Boston City Council now allows newcomers to vote, including migrants who recently came across the border illegally and have temporary protected status.

Counting Noncitizens in Census to Inflate House Seats:

It’s no coincidence that in 2021, soon after taking office and reversing all Trump border policies, President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing another one by the former president requiring the Census Bureau to determine the population of each state without regard to respondents’ lawful immigration status.

Nor should there be any reason for surprise that Senate Democrats voted unanimously this year to defeat an amendment by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn, to bar illegal immigrants from being counted along with lawful citizens in determining how many U.S. House seats states are apportioned to represent them.

Electoral votes are also allocated among the states based on the census, with each allocated according to the number of Senators and Representatives in its U.S. congressional delegation.

Democrats obviously believe that many millions of grateful illegal border crossers will eventually be awarded amnesty and turn Texas and other red border states blue by sheer voting numbers, while already bankrupt stronghold states like California and cities like Chicago and Manhattan will receive additional federal taxpayer bailouts.

Plain and simple, the upcoming elections will determine if those that follow this one will require all voters to be American citizens.