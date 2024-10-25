Trump: Youngkin Right to Appeal Noncitizen Voting Decision

Former President Donald Trump said he supports Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's decision to appeal a federal judge's Friday decision allowing nearly 1,600 noncitizens to vote in the upcoming general election.

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, took to Truth Social to blast the Department of Justice after U.S. District Judge Patricia Giles granted an injunction request brought against Virginia election officials.

"Sleepy Joe Biden and Comrade Kamala Harris ridiculously accuse me of wanting to 'weaponize' the Justice Department, when they have done all of the weaponizing. Now, their truly Weaponized Department of ‘Injustice,’ and a Judge (appointed by Joe), have ORDERED the Great Commonwealth of Virginia to PUT NON-CITIZEN VOTERS BACK ON THE ROLLS," Trump posted.

"This is a totally unacceptable travesty, and Governor Youngkin is absolutely right to appeal this ILLEGAL ORDER, and the U.S. Supreme Court will hopefully fix it! Only U.S. Citizens should be allowed to vote. Keep fighting, Glenn - AND REPUBLICANS IN VIRGINIA, KEEP VOTING EARLY! I will be calling in to Glenn’s Rally with Lara Trump tomorrow morning to talk about this crazy Ruling, and announce my final stop in Virginia before Election Day. TUNE IN!"

Youngkin's office issued a press release with the governor saying the state will appeal the judge's ruling to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

"Let’s be clear about what just happened: only 11 days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals–who self-identified themselves as noncitizens–back onto the voter rolls. Almost all these individuals had previously presented immigration documents confirming their noncitizen status, a fact recently verified by federal authorities," Youngkin said in his statement.

"This is a Virginia law passed in 2006, signed by then-Governor Tim Kaine, that mandates certain procedures to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls, with safeguards in place to affirm citizenship before removal–and the ultimate failsafe of same-day registration for U.S. citizens to cast a provisional ballot. This law has been applied in every Presidential election by Republicans and Democrats since enacted 18 years ago.

"Virginia will immediately petition the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and, if necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court, for an emergency stay of the injunction."

Giles ordered Virginia to reinstate more than 1,600 voter registrations that were canceled in the past two months as part of a campaign to prevent noncitizens from voting.

The Justice Department and private groups, including the League of Women Voters, said many of the 1,600 voters whose registrations were canceled were in fact citizens whose registrations were canceled because of bureaucratic errors or simple mistakes like a mischecked box on a form.

