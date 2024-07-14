WATCH TV LIVE

Minnesota Vikings Star Addison Arrested for DUI

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 09:12 PM EDT

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being found asleep behind the wheel near Los Angeles International Airport, the Los Angeles Daily News reported Sunday.

At approximately 11:06 pm Friday, the Los Angeles Communications Center notified the California Highway Patrol (CHP) about a disabled vehicle blocking lanes from the westbound Glen Anderson (105) Freeway to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard, the arrest report read.

Officers responding to the scene found a white Rolls-Royce obstructing a lane of the freeway, with Addison asleep behind the wheel, the CHP stated.

Addison, 22, who played at the University of Southern California, was arrested at approximately 11:36 pm after a DUI investigation. He was released at 1:36 am on Saturday. No further information was immediately available from the CHP on Sunday.

Addison, while reporting to his first training camp with the Vikings on July 20, 2023, was pulled over in a Lamborghini Urus and given a citation for speeding and reckless driving.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


