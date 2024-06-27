NFL Ordered to Pay Billions in 'Sunday Ticket' Trial

A verdict has been reached in the antitrust lawsuit against the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket,” Newsweek reports.

“Jury in the Sunday Ticket antitrust trial orders NFL to pay $96 million in damages to commercial class and $4 billion in damages to the residential class,” legal affairs freelance journalist Meghann Cuniff wrote on X. The verdict was reached by a federal jury in Los Angeles.

According to Cuniff, “Jury saying yes to all liability questions, including that @DIRECTV knowingly entered the price-fixing conspiracy with @NFL over Sunday Ticket.”

The complaint says the league tried to keep ratings for games shown on CBS and Fox, which resulted in higher “Sunday Ticket” prices for fans.