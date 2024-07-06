WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nfl | rookie | football | khyree jackson | killed | car crash

NFL Vikings Rookie Jackson, Two Others Killed in Car Crash

Saturday, 06 July 2024 05:30 PM EDT

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school football teammates were killed in a car crash early on Saturday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Jackson, 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Prince George's County while Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident," the Vikings said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."

Hazel was driving, Jackson was in the front seat and Lytton was in the rear of a Dodge Charger when it was struck by an Infiniti Q50 that was attempting to change lanes while driving at high speed, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Jackson, a cornerback, played college football at Alabama and Oregon before being selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jackson, Hazel, and Lytton played high school football together in Maryland before going on to play in college.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

"Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him.

"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him."

"I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 06 July 2024 05:30 PM
