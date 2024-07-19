UAE Willing to Join Multinational Gaza Force

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has indicated it would send military or police forces as part of a postwar multinational initiative to help stabilize Gaza if the U.S. leads such an effort and supports steps toward a Palestinian state, Financial Times reported.

UAE thus becomes the first nation to say it could send forces to Gaza after Israel ends its war against the Hamas terrorists.

The U.S., which has been encouraging Arab states to join a postwar multinational force for Gaza, is not expected to deploy American forces.

Lana Nusseibeh, special envoy to the UAE foreign ministry, told the Financial Times that the UAE would only take part in a stabilizing effort if invited by the Palestinian Authority (PA), which administers small parts of the occupied West Bank.

"The UAE could consider being part of the stabilization forces alongside Arab and international partners ... at the invitation of a reformed PA, or a PA led by an empowered prime minister," Nusseibeh told the outlet. "The United States should have the lead on this for it to succeed."

Arab states and western powers want to devise a viable plan to address Gaza's humanitarian and reconstruction needs after a war that began following Hamas' Oct. 7 invasion in Israel.

Nusseibeh said the UAE had, "and continued to have, conversations on the 'day after' with all the concerned actors in the region."

The UAE normalized relations with Israel in 2020 and has maintained communication with the Jewish state since Hamas' attack.

The Times of Israel late last month reported the UAE and Egypt were prepared to take part in an Arab security force that would be part of the postwar management of the Gaza Strip.

Morocco also is considering joining a postwar multinational effort, diplomats have said.

Egypt shares a border with Gaza, and Morocco normalized ties with Israel in 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected any steps toward creating a Palestinian state. He also has said Israel will retain overall security control in Gaza without the presence of the PA.