Over 200 Congressional Staffers Sign Letter Protesting Netanyahu

More than 200 anonymous staffers representing 122 offices of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers signed a letter this week asking Congress to boycott Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech next week.

The letter from The Congressional Progressive Staff Association was signed by 230 anonymous House and Senate employees and begins by acknowledging the "horrific" Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and then rebukes Netanyahu for having "waged war" against the citizens of Gaza, The Hill reported.

"Mr. Netanyahu has ordered the bombings of schools, hospitals, and mosques; overseen a campaign of mass-starvation against Palestinian children; and censored efforts by the media to cover the Israeli military's actions on the ground," the letter begins.

In May, Netanyahu was invited to speak in front of Congress next Wednesday, July 24, by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

"As congressional staffers, we were encouraged to hear Speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi say the decision to invite Mr. Netanyahu was 'wrong' and to see Members from Congressman Jim Clyburn to Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the way in announcing they will not attend his speech," the letter continued.

High profile lawmakers Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., have publicly expressed their disapproval at the invite and said they will not be attending.

"This is not an issue of politics, but an issue of morality" the letter concluded. "Citizens, students, and lawmakers across the country and the world have spoken out against the actions of Mr. Netanyahu in his war on Gaza. We hope you will join your fellow Members of Congress in protest at his speech or in refusing to attend it. Your staff stand behind them. Democrats stand behind them. The American people stand behind them. Will you?"

Netanyahu's address to a joint session of Congress will be his first since 2015 when 58 lawmakers boycotted the prime minister over his opposition to the Iran nuclear deal being negotiated under then President Barack Obama, The Hill reported.