Dems Plan Tariff Assault During Senate's 'Vote-a-Rama'

Senate Democrats are launching an offensive on tariffs and other hot spots during the marathon session known as "vote-a-rama" that will likely end with Republicans advancing President Donald Trump's multi-trillion-dollar agenda.

Democrats intend to put Senate Republicans on the record about where they stand on Trump's tariffs and proposed cuts by bringing "amendment after amendment after amendment" to the floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at the outset of the session, The Hill reported.

"Vote-a-rama" is a procedure that allows senators to propose an unlimited number of amendments to budget-related measures. And Schumer vowed to do it.

"Now, Donald Trump's agenda is on trial. It's time now for Republicans to answer," Schumer said shortly before "vote-a-rama" kicked off. "Tonight, Democrats will bring amendment after amendment to the floor — one right after another, again and again and again."

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said she plans to introduce amendments to roll back Trump's tariffs.

"I'm headed to the Senate floor ready to work ALL NIGHT again to oppose Republicans' extreme budget that'll cut funding to programs like Medicaid & food assistance to pay for more tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy. I can already tell you how I'll vote on this terrible plan: HELL NO," Rosen said in a post to X on Friday evening.

Senate Republicans are expected to advance a budget that extends Trump's 2017 tax cuts, funds Trump's immigration and border security agenda, as well as delivering on his promises to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security retirement payments, among other policies.

The session is expected to last well into Saturday morning.