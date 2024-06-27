UAE, Egypt Ready for Post-War Gaza Security Force: Report

Both the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are prepared to take part in an Arab security force that would be part of the post-war management of the Gaza Strip, according to a Times of Israel news report.

The United States has been recruiting Arab nations to help in rebuilding and reestablishing a government for Gaza after the war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made multiple visits to the Middle East, conducting talks related to a hostage release cease-fire deal as well as plans for a post-war Gaza.

Addressing reporters at a press conference in Doha, Qatar two weeks ago, Blinken said that the U.S. would "put forward proposals" for post-war plans for Gaza.

"In the coming weeks, we will put forward proposals for key elements of the day-after – planning that includes concrete ideas for how to manage governance, security, reconstruction," Blinken said at the time.

Both the UAE and Egypt have reportedly set conditions to their participation in the security force. According to the report, the UAE has demanded that post-war plans for Gaza be linked to clear steps toward a Palestinian state, and the involvement of American troops in the security force.

Blinken and U.S. President Joe Biden have said Washington will not commit troops to a security force beyond training recruits.

Egypt has reportedly demanded withdrawal of all IDF troops from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also discussed Israel's plans for the next stage of the war, including a proposal for governance in Gaza following the war.

During meetings with U.S. officials earlier this week, Gallant reportedly presented a three-tiered proposal for the governance of Gaza following any post-war scenario. This proposal would include participation from local Palestinians, regional Arab partners, and the United States, while explicitly excluding Israel and Hamas from governance. Gallant said the proposal would entail "a long and complex process that depends on many factors."

The next phase of the war, which Gallant referred to as phase C, would involve targeted strikes and limited, precise operations based on intelligence, along with the withdrawal of most IDF troops from the Gaza Strip.

It would also entail the creation of a buffer zone, which Israel insists will be taken from Palestinian territory, and the gradual implementation of an alternative governing force.

Based on recent statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel may be considering setting up local clan governments in the areas where Hamas has been defeated.

While Blinken has said the U.S. would aim to establish a transitional government, like Israel, the Biden administration has released few details of its plans as it continues negotiations with regional partners.

According to the Times of Israel report, the U.S. is hoping that Saudi Arabia will play a leading role in the reconstruction efforts, and possibly in the security force.

Blinken has reportedly discussed the initiative with his counterparts from several countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, as well as Palestinian Authority leaders.