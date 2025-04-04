DHS Looks to Divert Migrant Aid to Immigration Enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security is considering a move to repurpose Federal Emergency Management Agency funds allocated by Congress for migrant housing into immigration enforcement and detainment, CNN reported.

The Shelter and Services Program, a grant initiative established in 2019 and a frequent target of President Donald Trump on the presidential campaign trail, has more than $800 million in unspent funds, according to the report.

FEMA this week notified recipients that it was terminating grants that provided aid to illegal migrants, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

"The individuals receiving these services often have no legal status and are in the United States unlawfully, such as those awaiting removal proceedings. This, in turn, provides support for illegal aliens and is not consistent with DHS's current priorities," acting FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton said in the letter, according to the report.

CNN reported that "the legislative authority for this grant program is extremely broad" and that the Trump administration is operating under an interpretation that "providing shelter for an immigrant is tantamount to a detention bed."

No final decision has been, according to the report.

"Secretary [Kristi] Noem has directed FEMA to implement additional controls to ensure that all grant money going out is consistent with law and does not go to fraud, waste or abuse, as in the past," Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told CNN in a statement. "The open borders gravy train is over, and there will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people."

The report comes weeks after the Trump administration launched a review of the program, citing concerns that the grants used to address a surge of illegal immigration under former President Joe Biden were used for illegal activities.

That letter sent by Hamilton raised concerns that grant recipients may have violated a criminal code against bringing migrants across the border illegally or transporting them within the U.S.