Rep. Giménez Asks Musk to Move Twitter to Miami

Rep. Carlos Giménez, R-Fla., sent a letter on Monday asking Elon Musk to move Twitter's headquarters from San Francisco to Miami.

Giménez said the move would create "good-paying jobs" while also strengthening Miami's "tech ecosystem."

He also mentioned that the move would free the company from a city that has become "openly hostile to diversity of thought and intolerant to those who refuse to conform to the leftist dystopia."

"We want to encourage you to explore our Free State of Florida and make the move to relocate Twitter to Miami-Dade County," Giménez said in the letter.

Since Musk's takeover of Twitter as CEO in October, he has faced criticism from the left for various comments. His recent tweet that his preferred pronouns are "Prosecute/Fauci," referring to White House Chief Medical Adviser Antony Fauci, set the left aflame.

On Monday, the White House condemned the tweet mocking Fauci. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Musk's tweets are "personal attacks" and are "incredibly dangerous."

"They are disgusting, and they are divorced from reality, and we will continue to call that out and be very clear about that," Jean-Pierre said.

As far as relocating Twitter headquarters, Musk told employees during a meeting that he had no intention of moving from California to Texas as he had done with Telsa. However, according to The Verge, he said he would be open to having "dual headquarters" in both states.

"If we want to move the headquarters to Texas, I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case," Musk reportedly told employees.

"This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter," he added.