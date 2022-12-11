Banned Conservative Rapper: Don't Make Musk Hero

Bryson Gray, a conservative Christian influencer and rapper with a following of over 250,000 just on Twitter alone, warned conservatives that Elon Musk is not the redeemer for the conservative movement.

The statement came after Gray was permanently suspended by Twitter on Sunday for alleged "hateful conduct."

Gray is a 30-time Billboard charting artist who says he is the "most censored rapper in America." He is also a "Christ follower" and "Torah Keeper," according to his Instagram.

Among his dozens of Christian and political music releases is "Let's Go Brandon," in jest of President Joe Biden, which reached No. 1 on iTunes.

He often holds streams on Instagram, talking a bit about politics but mostly about faith. Gray has amassed 185,000 followers on Instagram, 60,500 on Truth Social, 38,300 on GETTR and 18,300 on Gab.

Gray's ban from Twitter on Sunday was under the claim of "hateful conduct."

Twitter said to him, "You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

Twitter added, "Note that if you attempt to evade a permanent suspension by creating new accounts, we will suspend your new accounts. If you wish to appeal this suspension, please contact our support team."

Twitter did not include a tweet to demonstrate what he had done wrong, he said.

"If you read guidelines for social media sites now, the guidelines themselves are against conservatism. You literally can't have a conservative opinion," Gray told the New York Post last year. "Like I can't say there are only two genders, or I can't call somebody by what they are. I have to be delusional with them."

Aside from politics, Gray said he respects an open dialogue between both sides, which he mentioned earlier this week on his podcast.

When he appeared on Glenn Beck's radio show to talk about some of his music tracks and censorship, he metaphorically shrugged.

"They can literally do whatever they want," said Gray. "Meanwhile, we can't even question, make a joke, then we're banned on platforms if we do that."

During Musk's time as head of Twitter, he reinstated former President Donald Trump. He released Twitter Files on the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. He also ended COVID-19 misinformation rules, agreed to Twitter amnesty, except for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and fired many activist executives.