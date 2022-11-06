Musk Slams Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo After Feud With AOC

Elon Musk blasted Mark Ruffalo in a tweet Saturday after the actor-activist mimicked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s sentiment over the controversial fee Twitter intends to impose on verified users.

Ruffalo has been vocal about his dismay over the $ 8-a-month fee that would entitle verification and other special features geared toward promoting influencers.

Reduced ads, longer video posts and priority ranking are all anticipated to be included in the new subscription program for the platform. Unverified users can still use Twitter without paying a cent, but that does not reassure the “blue-checks” of Twitter.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday.

Musk responded to Ocasio-Cortez, “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8.”

The following day, Ocasio-Cortez accused Musk of blocking her account.

“Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?” She said in a tweet. “This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me.”

Ruffalo, an actor-activist who is worth $35 million, took to Twitter, writing, “Elon. Please–for the love of decency–get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Telsa and SpaceX.”

Ruffalo added, “You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look.”

Musk responded, “Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate.”

“Maybe so,” said Ruffalo. “That’s why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible verified users has been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike. We need those safeguards to make sure it’s accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave.”

“Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” Elon Musk has been at the end of a lot of criticism for his anticipated reshaping of the virtual town square. Musk has asserted much of the moaning and groaning aren’t unfounded, as he still has yet to implement anything.

