Fox Fires Tucker's Staff as Replacement Named

After hemorrhaging viewers since it ousted Tucker Carlson, Fox News has reshaped its prime-time lineup, slotting host Jesse Watters in the onetime leading 8 p.m. ET hour starting July 17.

The move was announced Monday as Chadwick Moore, author of the new bestseller “Tucker,” said on Twitter that Fox fired all of Carlson’s staff still at the network.

Moore reported the Fox purge on Twitter, saying, “Sources have told me Fox News has just terminated the rest of @TuckerCarlson's former staff.”

Moore said all nine remaining Tucker staff will depart Fox by mid-July.

Carlson's show was canceled April 24, less than a week after parent company Fox Corporation settled a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the network’s number one host, averaging more than 3 million viewers in the premium time slot.

"I think the whole network kind of outstayed its welcome," author Moore told "Eric Bolling The Balance" last week. "They've continually offended their core audience, and they seem to not care.

"Tucker was bringing so many people to that whole network and propping up the entire prime-time lineup," Moore added. "They're not coming back with him gone. It's been long enough."

Carlson remains under contract with Fox News, who is reportedly refusing to allow him out of his current contract, which runs until 2025.

Fox News is reportedly paying Carlson tens of millions to remain silent, according to Moore.

"Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me," Carlson attorney Harmeet Dhillon tweeted earlier this month, who has urged a boycott of the network.

In addition to silencing Carlson on Fox News, the network has also issued a cease-and-desist letter to Tucker demanding that he stop his Twitter video program. Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the show is not a paid program.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has alleged that Fox targeted Carlson in a smear campaign after his departure to limit his ability to be hired by another network.

"They're terrified – they don't know what to do," Kelly told host Eric Bolling last month.

Kelly said on her podcast that "in my opinion, this is all being leaked by [Fox’s PR chief] Irena Briganti, who's made it her mission to ruin Tucker Carlson."

Briganti has denied allegations made by Kelly, telling Newsmax, “This is completely false and an outright lie.”

Still, Fox continues attempting to prevent Tucker from departing and starting his own venture, Moore told us in a statement last week.

"I think he's probably doing what he can get away with in his contract because, of course, Fox doesn't want him speaking right now, which is incredible," Moore added to Bolling.

"The network that built its reputation on defending free speech is trying to shut him up and now threatening legal action."

Fox News has struggled to find a replacement for Carlson in the 8 p.m. slot, having tried Brian Kilmeade and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who former President Donald Trump called "milquetoast," in a feeble attempt to keep the 3-plus million Carlson viewers from fleeing.