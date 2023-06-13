Tucker Carlson's Lawyer to GOP Lawmakers: Boycott Fox

Tucker Carlson's lawyer Harmeet Dhillon has ended her appearances on Fox News and is urging Republican lawmakers to do the same.

The move comes after Fox sent a cease-and-desist letter to Carlson after his second episode of Tucker on Twitter. Carlson took his show to the social media platform after being taken off the air by Fox earlier this year.

Dhillon tweeted on Monday:

For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for my friends working at the network which has clearly caved into pressure from some quarter to silence @TuckerCarlson. What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news. Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices."

Axios reported on the cease-and-desist order last week. Dhillon linked to the Axios story and wrote that Carlson "will not be silenced — by the far left or by Fox News."

Dhillon said: "all the members of Congress, culture warriors, 'influencers,' @GOP officials — do you really want to air your views on a network that spits on its viewers, leaks oppo on its own talent, and even threatens former talent for speaking, for free, on @Twitter?! You have free will!”

Fox says Carlson is breaching his contract since he still is being paid by Fox until 2025 and is breaking a non-compete clause by hosting his own show on another platform.

By holding him to the contract, Carlson would effectively be silenced from commenting on politics until after the 2024 presidential election.

But Carlson and his legal team say it is Fox who breached the contract, claiming the news channel leaked damaging information on its former host.

Fox denies the allegations and has implied it was hacked.