Tags: tucker carlson | fox | twitter

Fox Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-and-Desist Letter

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson (Seth Wenig/AP)
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson (Seth Wenig/AP)

Monday, 12 June 2023 03:41 PM EDT

Fox News has sent a "cease-and-desist" letter to Tucker Carlson over a competing Twitter series from the channel's former star host that drew a combined 169 million views for its first two episodes, Axios reported Monday.

Last week, Axios said the news organization had notified Carlson's legal team of contract violations related to the launch of his Twitter show.

Carlson released the first episode last Tuesday, weeks after he parted ways with the media group.

His exit from the channel had come shortly after parent company Fox Corp. settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which the top-rated host played a starring role.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Monday, 12 June 2023 03:41 PM
