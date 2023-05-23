Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: Fox News 'Terrified' of Post-Tucker Viewer Loss

Journalist and commentator Megyn Kelly told Newsmax that her old network Fox News is "terrified" of its viewer loss in the aftermath of booting Tucker Carlson off the air.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Tuesday, Kelly said there was no end in sight to Fox News' audience hemorrhaging as more and more Americans tune into alternative networks like Newsmax every day.

"They're terrified. They don't know what to do," Kelly stated. "There was a day when they didn't view digital as a threat, as a competitor. That day is gone. Fox won't let any single personality come on my show ... because they understand that we're a threat."

"Fox is not the monopoly it used to be," she continued. "I don't have to tell you that, given the ratings surge that you're enjoying at the moment, and well deserved. So, they can't let him go because he's a threat to them."

Now, Kelly says, Fox Corp. realizes that viewers will follow Carlson to his new show on Twitter rather than watching them.

"What if Tucker went someplace and actually launched a live broadcast at 8:00 [p.m. ET]? They'd get seriously hurt even worse than they have," Kelly explained, adding that the viewership numbers are already "terrible."

"We are four weeks post-Tucker's termination in the anchor desk role at 8:00 p.m., and they are down 64% in the key advertising demo [graphic], ... they've lost two-thirds of their younger audience and more than half of their older audience in the 8:00 p.m."

It's not just Carlson's hour either, Kelly pointed out. The network is "down double digits" — almost 40% at 7:00 p.m., almost 50% at 9:00 p.m., and almost 40% at 11:00 p.m.

"That's not sustainable," she emphasized. "Fox cannot allow that to go on, and ... I don't know what the solution is other than hiring Tucker back, which they're definitely not going to do, but the next best move would be to free him up."

