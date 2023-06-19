×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tucker carlson | chyron | fox news | wannabe dictator

Tucker Carlson Hires Fox News Chyron Castoff

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 03:32 PM EDT

Tucker Carlson's "Tucker on Twitter" staff is expanding, according to "Tucker" biography author Chadwick Moore.

"My sources have now told me *NINE* former 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' staffers have left Fox News to join Tucker on his next venture," Moore tweeted.

"There are others who are waiting to leave as soon as a role opens up for them with Tucker. Each of the 9 approached Tucker, not the other way around."

The latest additions include the ousted Fox News staffer who posted the chyron that read "wannabe dictator."

"The Based Chyron Guy, Alex McCaskill, was a former 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' producer who has now left Fox News after 10 years, en route to joining Tucker's new team," Moore tweeted.

"He is one of at least three former producers who have left Fox to join Tucker's new venture."

Moore is releasing his "Tucker" autobiography July 18, promising shocking details of Carlson's departure from Fox News.

"Tucker Carlson's team at Fox was extremely close," Moore tweeted. "Most of them were there from the launch of the show until its end, and they've stood by their boss in the aftermath. I write about it in my book."

Carlson's guests are remaining loyal, too, according to Moore.

"Also, quietly, many familiar faces from 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' are refusing to appear on Fox News since Tucker was bizarrely pulled off the air — and not just the ones who got blacklisted for writing a book about him!" Moore added in an ensuing tweet.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tucker Carlson's "Tucker on Twitter" staff is expanding, according to "Tucker" biography author Chadwick Moore.
tucker carlson, chyron, fox news, wannabe dictator
254
2023-32-19
Monday, 19 June 2023 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved