Tucker Carlson Hires Fox News Chyron Castoff

Tucker Carlson's "Tucker on Twitter" staff is expanding, according to "Tucker" biography author Chadwick Moore.

"My sources have now told me *NINE* former 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' staffers have left Fox News to join Tucker on his next venture," Moore tweeted.

"There are others who are waiting to leave as soon as a role opens up for them with Tucker. Each of the 9 approached Tucker, not the other way around."

The latest additions include the ousted Fox News staffer who posted the chyron that read "wannabe dictator."

"The Based Chyron Guy, Alex McCaskill, was a former 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' producer who has now left Fox News after 10 years, en route to joining Tucker's new team," Moore tweeted.

"He is one of at least three former producers who have left Fox to join Tucker's new venture."

Moore is releasing his "Tucker" autobiography July 18, promising shocking details of Carlson's departure from Fox News.

"Tucker Carlson's team at Fox was extremely close," Moore tweeted. "Most of them were there from the launch of the show until its end, and they've stood by their boss in the aftermath. I write about it in my book."

Carlson's guests are remaining loyal, too, according to Moore.

"Also, quietly, many familiar faces from 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' are refusing to appear on Fox News since Tucker was bizarrely pulled off the air — and not just the ones who got blacklisted for writing a book about him!" Moore added in an ensuing tweet.