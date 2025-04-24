Trump Store Selling 'Trump 2028' Hats

President Donald Trump continues to press for a third term as president — or further troll the left — with "Trump 2028" hats that are now on sale on the Trump Organization online store.

"The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat," reads the product description.

Second son Eric Trump modeled the MAGA-style red hat in a social media post on Thursday.

Donald Trump and his surrogates have, several times, floated the idea of a third term, which is prohibited by the 22nd Amendment.

One of the president's most recent assertions came last month in an interview with NBC News' "Meet The Press," saying, "I'm not joking" about trying for a third term.

"You know, we're very popular," Trump said. "And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that. But, I mean, I basically tell them, we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration."

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon, senior adviser in the first Trump administration, recently said on Bill Maher's "Real Time" show that Trump will run and win in 2028.

"On the afternoon of January 20th of 2029, he's going to be President of the United States," Bannon said.

In November, Trump joked about the prospect of a third term to House Republicans during a meeting of the conference in Washington, D.C., before leadership elections.

"I suspect I won't be running again, unless you do something," Trump said a week after his victory in the 2024 presidential election. "Unless you say, 'He's so good, we have to just figure it out.'"

Enter Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., who introduced legislation earlier this year to amend the constitution to allow Trump a third term in the White House.

According to the text, Ogles' amendment states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."