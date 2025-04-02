WSJ: Trump Attorney Looked at Options for 3rd Term

Donald Trump's attorney once told an associate that the president could find a way to run again in 2028, it was reported.

Boris Epshteyn, Trump's personal senior counsel and senior adviser, in October 2023 pushed back on the notion his client would be a lame duck if he were reelected to a second term, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The attorney told the associate he had studied the law and thought Trump could find a way to run for a third term.

"It's far too early to think about" a third term, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said.

The report concerning Epshteyn is newsworthy now because Trump said Sunday that "I'm not joking" about trying to serve a third term, the clearest indication he is considering ways to breach a constitutional barrier against continuing to lead the country after his second term ends in early 2029.

"There are methods which you could do it," Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC News.

He then added, "it is far too early to think about it."

On Monday, Trump showed his amusement at the idea of running for a third term against former President Barack Obama.

"I'd love that," Trump said. "That would be a good one. I'd like that.

"No, people are asking me to run. There's a whole story about running for a third term; I don't know; I never looked into it. And they do say there's a way you can do it, but I don't know about that. But I have not looked into it. I want to do a fantastic job... it's still close to four years."

Trump will be 82 at the end of his second term.

The 22nd Amendment, passed in 1951, stipulates that a president can only serve two terms in office.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday that amending the Constitution was "a high bar."

Still, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced legislation that would allow a president to serve three terms if one of them is nonconsecutive.

The Journal reported that some senior Republicans privately said they believe Trump could try to remain in office.

Trump allies understand the successful businessman often says things for effect or negotiation purposes. He also is known for trolling the media and liberals.

But they also know not to underestimate him.

For example, Trump's idea of the U.S. taking over Greenland was laughed off by many initially, and now has become a U.S. foreign-policy imperative for his administration.