WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | white house | election

Trump Quips About Running for Third Term

By    |   Wednesday, 13 November 2024 01:14 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump quipped Wednesday he could be open to a third term in office.

"I suspect I won't be running again, unless you say, 'he's so good, we've got to figure something else," Trump said in remarks to House Republicans in a downtown Washington, D.C., hotel, drawing laughter from some supporters.

The U.S. Constitution rules that a person can only serve two four-year terms as president. The terms do not have to be consecutive.

Only one person — Franklin D. Roosevelt — has served more than two terms as president. He was the longest-sitting president in U.S. history, serving from 1933 to 1945.

Toward the end of the 1944 presidential race, New York Governor Thomas Dewey said, "Four terms, or 16 years, is the most dangerous threat to our freedom ever proposed," and supported the passage of an amendment that would limit future presidents to two terms. The 22nd Amendment was passed in 1947 and ratified in 1951.

It states that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

Trump in April 2024 told Time Magazine he intends to "serve four years and do a great job.

"I wouldn't be in favor of a challenge. Not for me. I wouldn't be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job," he said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President-elect Donald Trump quipped Wednesday he could be open to a third term in office. "I suspect I won't be running again, unless you say, 'he's so good, we've got to figure something else," Trump said in remarks to House Republicans.
trump, white house, election
267
2024-14-13
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved