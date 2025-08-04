Trump: 'Pocahontas' Warren 'Lies About Everything'

Donald Trump tore into Democrat Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who during a Monday interview claimed the president, in just six months, is responsible for rising costs of groceries, housing, and healthcare.

Warren, who said she was in New York City to meet with democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, discussed Trump during an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

The president took to his social media platform to comment on Warren, whom he nicknamed "Pocahontas" due to her claims of Native American heritage.

"In just 6 months, I cut costs, especially Energy and Taxes, Tremendously. Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren, on CNBC, said costs have gone up. She is just angry that I blew up her terrible Presidential Campaign. Call her out!!!" Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

"Elizabeth Warren is a LOSER! She lies about everything, including the fact that she is an Indian. She's NOT. She's no Pocahontas!!!" Trump wrote.

"Ask Pocahontas the real questions, CNBC!!!" Trump added.

Warren's interview began with CNBC's David Faber asking the senator about her reaction after hearing Trump on Friday fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following a jobs report showing employment growth was weaker than expected last month.

"Look, you get bad data, you kill the messenger, right?" Warren said. “And that's Donald Trump, because he thinks he can bend reality. If he can just tell a different story, then everyone will have to believe his story.

"I think those people have not absorbed how dangerous it is to both fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and also, then what? To put in some sycophant who's going to give data that makes the president happy? That's certainly the message he's communicating. And when that happens, who believes the data?"

Warren called Republican lawmakers "spineless" for not standing up to Trump.

"We have Republicans, in theory. They can just stand up to him. But I say 'in theory' — it's the most spineless bunch of people I've ever seen," she said.

Faber said the business community largely has been silent about McEntarfer's removal.

"I'm worried about what it means," Warren said. "Why would people not respond? Why would business leaders who use those data, know how important those data are, why would they not speak out? How much has the business community decided, I'll keep my head down?

"This is the would-be king who thinks that he can destroy anyone and destroy our businesses."

Saying "affordability" is the key issue, the liberal senator accused Trump of raising costs.

"Remember, Donald Trump ran for office saying he would lower costs on day one," Warren said. "Cost of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of healthcare is up, and where is Donald Trump? He's passing a signature bill to throw people off their healthcare so he can do tax cuts for billionaires."