Sen. Warren: Dumping Powell Would 'Bring Down' Markets

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said that if President Donald Trump finds a way to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, "[h]e will bring down the U.S. financial markets."

Should Trump force Powell out of his position, it would amount to a continuation of his "hacking away" at the economy, Warren said during an interview with CNN.

As a member of the Senate Banking Committee, Warren said she has a good handle on economic policies and that Trump's regular attacks on decisions by Powell on the key Fed interest rate don't help America. She said it's because the president wants to control the Federal Reserve.

"This is about whether or not Donald Trump gets to control the Fed the same way he controls every other part of government," she said.

The Massachusetts Democrat said that should Trump be successful in forcing Powell to leave his position, it would hurt all Americans, "[b]ecause he will then be saying that decisions about interest rates in the United States will not be based on the economics, they'll be based on politics."

In an interview with Real America's Voice aired on Wednesday, Trump repeated his call for Powell to resign, but acknowledged some have said that could result in the disruption of financial markets.

Warren predicted that if Trump coerces Powell to step down, "We will lose one more piece of the financial structure that makes the United States economy the envy of the world."

Trump has said that he believes Powell is keeping the Fed's key interest rate higher than is needed to control inflation, thus costing America billions of dollars.