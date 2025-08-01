Trump Fires Labor Statistics Commissioner After Weaker Jobs Report

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered that the commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika L. McEntarfer, be fired after data showed employment growth was weaker than expected last month.

McEntarfer was nominated by former President Joe Biden to serve in the role in 2023 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate the following year.

"We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's full post: