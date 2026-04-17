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Tags: mark carney | canada | conservatives | united states | donald trump

Canada's Conservatives Target Carney on Tariffs

By    |   Friday, 17 April 2026 10:09 PM EDT

The Conservative Party of Canada is attacking Prime Minister Mark Carney for failing to negotiate a trade deal with President Donald Trump.

Conservatives have warned that Carney is not doing enough to protect Canadians from Trump's trade offensive that he vowed to block, Politico reported.

"The tariffs from the United States are actually getting much worse," Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre warned at a conference Thursday, noting the tariffs Trump has enacted on steel and aluminum.

"There's no more time to waste, no more jobs we can afford to lose," Poilievre said, asserting that the border city of Windsor is losing billions on Trump's tariffs.

The Conservatives find themselves in the wilderness after the Liberals won three special elections Monday, securing a minority government.

Four Conservative Party lawmakers have already defected in the last five months.

Canada is not scheduled to have another federal election until 2029.

But Poilievre has continued his attacks on the prime minister for making deals with China rather than the United States.

"He's wrong to suggest that we can have a permanent rupture with our biggest customer and closest neighbor in favor of a strategic partnership for a new world order with the regime in Beijing," Poilievre said at the conference.

Carney said he is holding out on an agreement with Trump as he tries to get the best deal for Canadians.

The two countries resumed trade talks last month, Politico reported.

"The challenge is to get the Americans to a position where they want to make a deal that's in the interest of both economies," said Dominick LeBlanc, Canada-U.S. trade minister.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The Conservative Party of Canada is attacking Prime Minister Mark Carney for failing to negotiate a trade deal with President Donald Trump.
mark carney, canada, conservatives, united states, donald trump
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2026-09-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 10:09 PM
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