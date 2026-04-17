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Tags: nextstar | tegna | merger | lawsuit | antitrust

Judge Temporarily Stops Nexstar-Tegna TV Station Merger

Friday, 17 April 2026 10:13 PM EDT

A federal judge in Sacramento, California, has blocked a $6.2 billion merger of local television giants Nexstar Media Group and rival Tegna until an antitrust lawsuit is resolved.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Troy L. Nunley, an Obama appointee, made the ruling late Friday afternoon, finding that eight attorneys general and DirecTV were likely to prevail in their legal bid to stop the merger.

The deal, announced last year and approved by the Federal Communications Commission, would create a company that owns 265 television stations in 44 states and the District of Columbia, most of them local affiliates of one of the "Big Four" national networks: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Troy L. Nunley in Sacramento, California, had already issued an emergency order blocking the deal for three weeks. On April 7, he heard arguments over whether that block should be extended until a lawsuit brought by attorneys general in eight states and DirecTV is resolved.

The attorneys general, all Democrats, and DirecTV contend the merger will lead to higher prices for consumers, stifle local journalism and that the deal runs afoul of federal laws designed to protect against monopolies.

Their lawsuit was filed days before Newsmax and a coalition of six state cable and broadband associations launched an emergency federal court challenge in the District of Columbia against the FCC's approval of the merger.

In filings with the D.C. court, the groups submitted an emergency motion for a stay and a separate emergency petition for a writ of mandamus, asking the court to freeze further integration of the Nexstar deal and intervene immediately. The group is awaiting the court's decision.

Nexstar's attorneys told the California court the deal has been reviewed and cleared by the FCC and the Department of Justice. They said the FCC order commits the company to expand local journalism and programming, not shrink it.

The merger needed the approval of the FCC because the government had to waive rules that limit how many local stations one company can own. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in March that the company had agreed to divest itself of six stations.

In his emergency temporary restraining order, the judge noted that the merger would make Nexstar the owner of two or even three of the "Big Four" local affiliates in 31 local television markets. Once that occurs, Nunley wrote, multichannel video programming distributors such as DirecTV would have to comply with Nexstar's demands for higher broadcast fees or risk leaving subscribers potentially unable to watch things like Sunday NFL football games.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A federal judge in Sacramento, California, has blocked a $6.2 billion merger of local television giants Nexstar Media Group and rival Tegna until an antitrust lawsuit is resolved.
nextstar, tegna, merger, lawsuit, antitrust
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2026-13-17
Friday, 17 April 2026 10:13 PM
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