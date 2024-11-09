WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Officially Wins Nevada, All Seven Swing States

By    |   Saturday, 09 November 2024 10:03 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump officially won Nevada on Saturday, closing out the last of the coveted seven swing states, Politico has confirmed.

Trump won a solid 3 percentage point victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the Silver State, 50.7% to 47.4%.  The win raises Trump's electoral vote total to 312 over Harris' 226. The president-elect's popular vote total has now passed 74 million. Trump is the first Republican to win Nevada and its 6 electoral votes since former President George W. Bush in 2004.

The state’s abundant Latino population caused some insiders to predict an easier win for Harris, yet Trump’s populist message proved effective. In May, Trump announced his plan to make tips tax-exempt, a move that appealed to the state’s high percentage of hospitality workers.

Also on Saturday, Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen officially held on after a valiant effort by Republican Sam Brown to flip the Nevada seat held by Rosen since 2018.  Although a favorite of Trump, Brown suffered from a sizable cash disadvantage and lack of national support from Senate Republicans.

